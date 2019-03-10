|
Sherry Gail Laber, 70, passed away March 6, 2019 at her home. She was born May 4, 1948 in Longmont to Haskill and Minnie (McKinney) Pennington. Sherry grew up in Longmont where she attended Longmont High School, class of 1966. On September 2, 1967 she married Robert Laber in Longmont. She worked for Joslins, J C Penny, Concepts Direct and for the last 13 years at Leanin' Tree. Sherry enjoyed gardening, sewing and antiquing with her daughters. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert on May 21, 2017. Sherry is survived by her three children Rob Laber (Tracey), Jennifer Maddox (Tony) and Lindsey Geist (Luke) and six grandchildren Gannon, Gunner, Alex, Ryan, Landon and Lilah. Memorial services will be held 10:30 am Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions can be made to Halcyon Hospice. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 10, 2019