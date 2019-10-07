|
|
Shirley Ann Anderson, 83, passed away October 4, 2019 at Longmont United Hospital. She was born April 13, 1936 in Longmont one of 14 children born to Carl H. and Mary (Minch) Adler. Shirley graduated from Longmont High School class of 1954. On November 14, 1954 she married Terry R. Anderson at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She delighted in gathering her family around her, she was the true Matriarch of the Anderson family. She was an avid golfer belonging to both the Sunset Ladies 18 and Twin Peaks Ladies Clubs. Shirley was Club champion 9 years in a row. The only thing better than golf was golfing with her grandchildren. Shirley was an avid and very good bridge player and she also enjoyed playing bunco. She loved to participate in contests of all kinds, enjoying the challenge and competition. She was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church and her book club. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Peter Rodriguez, daughter Kim Steward and 7 brothers and sisters. Shirley is survived by husband Terry; son Steve Anderson and wife Georgiana; daughter Tracey Anderson and husband Shane Gonzales; 8 grandchildren Brad, Jeff and Marcus Steward, Meggan Anderson, Chrissy, Stephanie and Brittany Anderson and Tiffany Anderson Meske; 3 great grandchildren and one on the way; six brothers and sisters and over 100 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4:30 to 6:00 pm Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, Oct. 9 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. A reception will follow. Interment at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Visit www.ahlbregfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 7, 2019