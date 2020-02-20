|
Shirley Jean Clark, 83, of Longmont, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at her home. She was born March 28, 1936 to James C. & Sophie (Sovich) Bordenaro in Des Moines, IA. On February 6, 1955, she married Donald D. Clark in Des Moines. Shirley worked in the sewing industry for over 45 years. She finished her career at Uniform Technology in Longmont, CO. She attended Rocky Mountain Christian Church-Niwot Campus. She enjoyed reading and attending afternoon "board meetings" with her friends in the neighborhood. Survivors include her sons, James D. (Janet) Clark of Windsor, CO., Dale J. (Carol) Clark of Des Moines, IA, a daughter, Traci (Biff) Yates of Briggsdale, CO., brothers, Gerald Bitting of Des Moines, IA, Joseph Bitting of Urbandale, IA, Wilbur Bitting of Des Moines, IA, a half-brother, Floyd "Sonny" Bitting of Bartlett, IL, a sister, Cyndi Bitting Conner of Chariton, IA, 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald D. Clark, her father, James C. Bordenaro, her step-mother, Dalene (Dahlstrom) Bordenaro, her mother, Sophie (Sovich) Bitting, a step-father, Pete Bitting, a sister, Linda Bitting, two half-sisters, Beverly Bitting Brandt and Marilyn Martinez Bitting, and two brothers, Pete Bitting, Jr. and Ted Bitting. A family gathering will be held at a later date. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.moserfuneralservice.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 20, 2020