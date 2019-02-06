Home

POWERED BY

Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Gentry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Gentry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Jean (Nellie) Gentry age 82 of Lenoir City, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale B. Gentry; parents, Ira and Opal Anderson; siblings, Jack, Barbara, Kenneth, Helen, Bob, and Gerald. Survived by her children, Ronald, Gerald and Dale Gentry; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy and (Ira) Junior; several nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.