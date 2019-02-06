|
|
Shirley Jean (Nellie) Gentry age 82 of Lenoir City, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale B. Gentry; parents, Ira and Opal Anderson; siblings, Jack, Barbara, Kenneth, Helen, Bob, and Gerald. Survived by her children, Ronald, Gerald and Dale Gentry; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy and (Ira) Junior; several nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 6, 2019