Shirley (Korlaske) Magnie passed away on July 4, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. She was the daughter of Charles and Opal Korlaske. She was 94 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Clyde and Clifford Korlaske. She attended Kempton, Ill. Rural Schools and graduated from Kemtpon High School. At the onset of World War II, she married Richard Green who had enlisted in the Army Air Corps. The couple made their first home in Biloxi, MS, where Richard was stationed at Keesler Field. After the war, he re-enlisted, and the couple and children spent 23 years as a military family. The surviving family includes son, Jerry (wife Lorna); son, Terry (wife Kathy); and daughter, Kathy. Also surviving are grand children, Jodi, Jeremy, Andy, Darin, and Shari. There are also 10 great-grand children. Shirley and Richard divorced, and she moved to Longmont, CO, where she worked and retired from the City of Longmont. She married John Warner, and they lived in Longmont for 31 years, until his death. She was a cherished member of the large Warner family. She remained in Longmont, and several years later, she married Lloyd Magnie. They did much travelling in the US and abroad, until Lloyd's death. They were members of the First Lutheran Church in Longmont, where they enjoyed the love and support of a large church family. Shirley is survived by Lloyd's daughters, Sharon and Myrna and enjoyed a lasting friendship with them. Shirley spent five and one half years of her retirement in Florida near her son, Terry, his wife, Kathy, and grandchildren. In 2017, she moved to Phoenix to be near son, Jerry, and his wife, Lorna. Memorial services will be held at Fellowship Square in Phoenix. Burial will be next to Lloyd at Ryssby Cemetery, Longmont, CO. Visit www.ahlberg funeralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 14, 2019