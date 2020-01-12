|
"My life's motto has been 'MOVE IT' physically and mentally and fear not the transformation of the spirit as it MOVES on into the next levels of the universe." -- S. M. Ward Shrmarie Ward died peacefully on December 30, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona after a period of decline due to advanced dementia. At 93, she had lived a full life, unapologetically true to her motto. Born September 26, 1926 in St. Paul, MN, Shirley was the second child of Paul and Delia Prellwitz. She was raised by her Mormon parents to have the strong values of hard work, education and service to others. After graduating from the University of Minnesota in 1950 with a Masters Degree in American Studies she first took a teaching position in Chicago but later moved to teach American History at Boulder High School in Boulder, Colorado. There she met and married the love of her life, Dwight (Ted) Ward, whose PhD in Geology took them to Asia and South America in the '60s for 3-year assignments with The Agency for International Development. During these assignments, Shirley worked as a Peace Corps Instructor and Trainer, and taught English as a Foreign Language. In between assignments, she worked in Washington DC in administrative positions at The Peace Corps. Shirley and Ted divorced in 1980. She moved to Seattle where she worked locally booking bands, then owned and ran a bar for a while, then became a travel agent. She also began to call herself Shr, then Shrmarie, as an adaption of a name she never liked. She returned to education when she moved to Hawaii in 1991, where she taught at the Community College level and earned, at the age of 70, a second Masters Degree, this time in Secondary Education. She and Ted maintained their close connection over the years and remarried in 2002 when he became ill and she moved back to Boulder to care for him, which she did until his death in 2010. Soon thereafter she moved to Phoenix to be closer to her older sister Patricia's son, her nephew, Rick Barlow, and his family, who embraced her and whose company she enjoyed often. Inspired early by the strong women in her life, including her aunt, Virginia ("Mrs. Mike") Holm, Minnesota's first female Secretary of State, Shirley accepted no limitations on her ambitions. As her resume demonstrates, she was stubbornly independent and adventurous throughout her life. At the age of 85 she applied for service abroad with the Peace Corps, and was accepted pending a suitable assignment, appropriate for her health, which was never found. Friends and family wouldn't dispute her own description of herself as "political," (a life-long Democrat), activist, purposeful, well-organized, minimalist and outspoken. With all of that, it was still a surprise to find among her things a sheet of tissue-thin note paper dated January, 1955, upon which she had typed a brief love poem to Ted. She is survived by her younger brother, John (Jack) Prellwitz, of Amery, Wisconsin; her nephew, Rick (Janet) Barlow; Rick's daughter, Carrie (Joseph) Behrens; and Rick's son, Scott (Raven) Barlow all in Phoenix, AZ. She will be laid to rest next to Ted in a private cemetery in Longmont, CO. No memorial or service is planned. She will be missed.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 12, 2020