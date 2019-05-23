|
|
Shirley Werner of Libertyville, IL (formerly of Lyons Co), passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 25, 2019 from multiple myeloma at Manor Care in Libertyville, IL. She was 83 years old. Shirley was born on July 16, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Toby and Elizabeth (Piff) Spiegl. Shirley resided in the Chicago area until 1990. Shirley married Wayne Werner on November 30, 1957 in Chicago. She was an elementary school teacher for 33 years. While in Illinois, Shirley was also a square dancer. They moved to Lyons Colorado in 1990 from Libertyville, Illinois. After moving to Lyons, they built their dream log home upon retirement. When their home was completed, Shirley was busy with quilting in the Interfaith Quilters, "Bag Ladies" and "Quiltaholics" groups. She was also busy volunteering and doing her "brain work". In 2016, she moved back to Libertyville. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wayne, brothers William and Robert, daughter Kathleen Wilk (Thomas), great granddaughter Emilia Wilk. Shirley is survived by her son, Scott Werner (Margaret) of Libertyville, IL; her grandchildren, Brandon Wilk, Cameron (Colleen) Wilk, Justin Wilk, Grace Werner and Kate Werner; her great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Theodore and Liam. The Celebration of Life service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, June 01, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Longmont, Co. Cremation was entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services. A private Interment will be at Lyons Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, www.allbloodcancers.org or Messiah Lutheran Church.
Published in Longmont Times-Call from May 23 to May 26, 2019