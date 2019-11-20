Home

Darrell Howe Mortuary
1701 West South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
(303) 665-5518
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Moose Lodge
2210 Pratt St
Longmont, CO
More Obituaries for Sidney Barnes
Sidney Barnes

Sidney Barnes Obituary
Sidney E. Barnes, age 81 of Longmont, passed away on Nov. 18th. "Sid" is survived by his wife Karolyn; and children, Scott A. Tarrant, Brent Barnes, and Brenda Johnson; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He worked as a mechanic for Neodata Services for 19 years. After his retirement due to disability, he pursued his love of HAM radios, fishing, and playing pool. Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 11:00 at the Moose Lodge, 2210 Pratt St, Longmont, CO 80501.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 20, 2019
