|
|
Sidney E. Barnes, age 81 of Longmont, passed away on Nov. 18th. "Sid" is survived by his wife Karolyn; and children, Scott A. Tarrant, Brent Barnes, and Brenda Johnson; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He worked as a mechanic for Neodata Services for 19 years. After his retirement due to disability, he pursued his love of HAM radios, fishing, and playing pool. Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 11:00 at the Moose Lodge, 2210 Pratt St, Longmont, CO 80501.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 20, 2019