Soveida Johnson

Veda was born May 26, 1935 in a small town in northern New Mexico to Isodoro Lujan and Aurora Martinez. She met the love of her life Gerald Johnson on Sunday, March 4, 1957. Six weeks of courtship turned into 63 amazing years of marriage. Gerald and Veda had 3 kids, Jerry (Lynn), Janet Feltz (Dennis Feltz) and Richard. Veda and Gerald were blessed with 3 grandkids (Caitlin Jordan (Dalton), Jake Feltz and Joi Johnson. Family was everything to Veda. She came from a big family with 4 sisters (Elsie Conway, Ramona Reyes, Diana Haynes and Eileen Lujan) and 3 brothers (Leo Lujan, Orlando Lujan and was preceded in death by George Lujan). Veda grew up in a close family with a whole lot of love and instilled that sense of family and love in her kids and grandkids. She was Mimi to her grandkids and she had a special relationship with each of them. Veda and her family moved to Longmont in April 1962 and was a member of St. John's Catholic Church. Veda loved playing golf with her family and friends. She loved playing golf with her husband Gerald, and as often as she could with her kids and grandchildren. Veda belonged to Sunset Women's Golf association where she played Tuesdays and Thursdays with her many friends. Veda was a competitor and won several women's club championships. As much as she enjoyed competing, one of her favorite activities was lunch after golf with the girls. Veda continued to play golf up until a few months ago. Everybody loved Veda. She had an effervescent personality and made everyone feel welcome. Veda had an upbeat positive attitude about life and made everyone feel special. She went out of her way to cook everyone's favorite foods. She was a competitive game player who loved all kinds of board and card games. Veda and Gerald attended all of their kid's activities and sports endeavors and continued that family tradition with their grandchildren. Veda had a way of making everyone in the family feel better. She put everyone before herself, providing unwavering support for everyone in her life. It was incredible to see the supportive, loving relationship that Veda and Gerald had with each other and it was the bedrock for their family. The most important thing to Veda was having Gerald in her life. Family was everything to Veda and she was everything to her family. Funeral services will be held at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 326 Terry Street, Longmont, Colorado at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 followed by a reception. Social distancing and facial covering requirements will be observed. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share a story and express your condolences to the family.

