Stacey Marie Jones, 62, of Longmont passed away May 5, 2019 at her home. She was born April 13, 1957 in Longmont to Dean and Emily (Messier) Prieskorn. Stacey graduated from Niwot High School Class of 1975. She was a member of the band and the Cougarettes Pompom squad. On May 23, 1981 she married Mike Jones in Longmont. She worked for K-Mart for 42 years, mostly in Longmont and then for a time in Thornton, retiring in March of 2017. Stacey was a member of Saint Theresa Catholic Church in Frederick. A loving wife and mother, she was actively involved with her two children in 4-H and sports. She loved the outdoors, often taking care of her garden. Stacey enjoyed traveling with Mike. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel; father, Dean; and father-in-law Duane Jones. Stacey is survived by her husband, Mike; daughter, Crystal Jones; mother, Emily Prieskorn; sisters, Karen Miller and husband Karl, Cindy DeSantis and husband Sam, Denise Vogl and husband Jim, and Sherry Prieskorn; 12 nieces and nephews; many great nieces and great nephews; her mother-in-law, Beverly Jones-Younger and husband Paul; and sister-in-law, Debbie Jones. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm Monday, May 13, 2019 with Rosary Prayers at 7:00 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Frederick, CO. Mass of the Resurrection will be 10:00 am Tuesday, May 14 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Interment at Foothills Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel Michael Jones Memorial Foundation or at alivingtribute.org to plant a tree in memory of Stacey. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 8, 2019