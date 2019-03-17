|
Stanley Gordon Berry passed away March 12, 2019 at the Peaks Care Center in Longmont. He was 86 years old. Stanley was born on February 1, 1933 in Tucson, AZ to Milton and Lendel (Teel) Berry. Stanley graduated from college with a Bachelors degree in Biology, during that time he completed ROTC training and entered the Air Force to become a pilot. After he was honorably discharged from the Air Force as a Lieutenant, he was hit by a drunk driver and ended up entering Air Traffic Control because of physical limitations. He married Gladys Doherty in 1960, together they raised their family in Longmont at the foot of Longs Peak. He loved that Mtn. Stanley was a supervisor with the Federal Aviation Administration, and was a member of the original crew that "flipped the switch" for the Longmont Regional Center. He was a member of First Christian Church; and supported the s, Red Cross and World Vision Charities. Stanley enjoyed golf, friendly dogs, being a good neighbor, the Rockies and skiing, camping, fishing. Never lost his love for planes; he was Longmont's first runner! Stanley was preceded in death by his daughter Laura Wyman; and his parents. He is survived by his wife Ginny of Longmont; his son David of Sonoma, CA; his brother Ron Berry of Panama Beach, FL; his son-in-law Larry Wyman of Whitefish, MT; his grandchildren Terry and Tesla Wyman of Whitefish, MT, Alisha Beck, Amanda Seyfert, Acacia and Sumara Seyfert and Emrie Beck all of Coeur d'Alene, ID; and his great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions can be made to s. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 17, 2019