Stephen (Steve) Protsman


1954 - 2019
Stephen (Steve) Protsman Obituary
Stephen (Steve) Protsman passed away at home on February 8, 2019. He was born July 7, 1954 in Boulder, Colorado to Robert and Wanda (Garrison) Protsman. Steve's education included Longmont High School in Colorado, Front Range Community College and Regis University. He was employed at Rocky Flats in Golden, Colorado and Hanford in Washington State. Steve is survived by his loving wife and soul mate of 34 years, Cindy (Thoren) Protsman; two sons, Ryan (Brooke) and Benjamin (Courtney); sister Laura (Tony) Williams; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; as well as his beloved beagle, Molly. Steve enjoyed his passion for family, CU Buffs, classic cars, camping and boating. Please send donations in lieu of flowers to Benton/Franklin Humane Society. Private family services were held.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 17, 2019
