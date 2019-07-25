|
Susan Frances Jacquemard Cavcey of Longmont passed away July 19, 2019. She was 60 years old. Susan Frances Jacquemard Cavcey was born January 19, 1959 to Richard and Winnifred Jacquemard in Poughkeepsie, NY. Susan moved to Colorado at a young age and graduated from Fairview High School in 1977. She attended CU Boulder for 2 years. On September 6, 1997, Susan married Michael Cavcey. Together, they had 4 children, Sandi, Emma, Lou, and Matthew. Susan worked for Sunrise Medical, fitting and providing wheelchairs for those in need. She was a deacon at CENTRALongmont and taught Sunday school. Susan liked knitting, crocheting, making baby blankets for her 4 granddaughters, and one on the way. Susan was preceded in death by her mother Winnifred and daughter Grace Dill. She is survived by her husband, Michael; her children, Sandi (Jon) Pastore, Emma (Kevin) Dehner, Lou Cavcey, and Matthew Cavcey; her father, Dick Jacquemard; siblings, Rick Jacquemard, Bruce Jacquemard, Judy McCarty, and Jimmy Jacquemard. She also leaves behind 4 beloved granddaughters, Dottie, Ruby, and Poppy Pastore, and Rosie Dehner, and one on the way. Memorial services will be 1:30 pm Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at CENTRALongmont Presbyterian Church. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OUR Center or to a Go Fund Me campaign to send son, Matthew, to Asia. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 25, 2019