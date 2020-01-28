|
Susan Marie Grengs (Gorsuch), age 73, formerly of Longmont, Colorado. Beloved wife of Thomas A Grengs, Susan passed peacefully in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania on January 24, 2020. Loving mother of Matthew (Estelle), Jonathan (Nicole), and Elizabeth (Joseph), she is survived by her husband and children, a sister, Barbara (Kenneth), three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Susan will be remembered for her kindness, her laughter, and her generosity of spirit. She loved music and dancing. She embraced life's journey with vitality and enthusiasm, and those she encountered were made better by the meeting. She lived fully and with purpose, loved fiercely and totally, was moved by the beauty of wildflowers and mountain passes, and left this world for another, where, to be sure, she is welcomed by her mother, Virginia, her father, Tillson, her sister, Carol, and all of her family who have gone before her. A celebration of Susan's life is planned for friends and family in Longmont, Colorado this summer, 2020. Details to follow. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 28, 2020