Susan Grymes Mackie, formerly of Boulder, Colorado, died on November 12, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in Scottsdale, Arizona. Susan Hunter Grymes, the daughter of A. Johnson Grymes and Muriel Saltonstall Grymes, was born on April 17, 1927 and raised in East Orange, New Jersey and Easton, Maryland. She graduated from the Beard School and attended Bennett College. In 1947, she married John G. Mackie and moved to Boulder. She also lived in Longmont, CO, Carbondale, CO, Kentfield, CA and Boulder for many years before moving to Scottsdale in 2008. Susan was a founding member of the Longmont Hospital Auxiliary, helped start Hospice in Longmont and volunteered with and supported the Humane Society of Boulder Valley. She made many friends, young and old, who will remember her grace, generosity, humor, love for animals, passion for politics and beautiful dinner parties. Susan was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and human being. She was preceded in death by her sister Muriel Blumenthal and her brother John Grymes. She is survived by children John G. Mackie, Jr., Meredith Mackie Parise, Kristen Grymes Mackie, Troye Mackie, Peter Andrew Mackie, grandchildren Alexander Mackie, Clare Mackie, Julian Mackie, Erin Spilsbury, Bentley Parise and Shey Madrid and great grandchildren Stella Spilsbury, Ryleigh Spilsbury, Dylan Spilsbury and Laszlo Mackie. Contributions can be made in her honor to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Humane Society of Boulder Valley and Arizona Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store