With profound sadness, the family of Susie McKean announces her passing on August 30, 2019. She died peacefully from sudden complications of lung cancer at the young age of 62, surrounded by her family. Susie was born Susan Lynn Compton, on February 23, 1957, in Orlando, Florida to Lloyd and Charlotte Compton. She graduated high school in 1975 from Cabrillo Sr. High in Lompoc, CA, continuing on to earn a BA in Business Management at University of La Verne and a Masters Degree in Acquisition and Contract Management at West Coast University, while working in her lifelong career as a contract specialist for the Federal Government. Susie married Brian McKean in 1987 and gladly became a homemaker and mother of three beautiful children, Jordan, Kerry, and Madison. Susie was dedicated to her family: her children meant everything to her, and she was extremely proud of them. She was also very proud of her successful career and dedicated in her work. Susie was kind, generous, and genuine. She was loved deeply and will be missed by all who knew her. Susie is survived by her three children, Jordan, Kerry, Madison; her mother, Charlotte; sisters, Terri, Linda (Cliff), and Heidi (Greg); and nieces Kelsey and Jillian. A memorial service for Susie will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 11 am, at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont. A reception will follow immediately at the Longmont Callahan House. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Children's Hospital of Colorado, a cause that was important to Susie. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 29, 2019