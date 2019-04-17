|
Suzanne G. Hamm, 77, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Westhills Healthcare. She was born in Cerdon, France February 11, 1942. She was a long-time resident of Frederick and Longmont, CO. She was proceeded in death by her husband Robert H. Hamm survivors include her sons Rick (Terri) Hamm from Grand Junction, CO, Francis (Dana) Hamm of Black Hawk, SD; three grandchildren, Levi, Alyshia, Nykolai. She also has family in France and was loved by many friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to any Hospice of your choice. Funeral services will be held in Clémont France at a later date. Friends may leave their condolences on Kirk Funeral Home's website.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 17, 2019