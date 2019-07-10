|
Tara Marie Engen Garcia, 37, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at home in Honokowai, Maui, Hawaii, after a courageous battle with cancer. Tara was born May 20, 1982 in Denver, Colorado to Robin and Robert Engen. She is survived by her parents of Erie, CO, two sons, Noah and Gustavo, of Honokowai, HI, her brother and sister-in-law, Nick and Kayleigh Engen, of Drake, CO, and many other relatives and friends. She was loved by everyone she touched in life. Tara graduated from Erie High School in 2000. After graduation Tara married Cesar Garcia, who enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in Norfolk, VA. Tara graduated from Norfolk State University in 2004 with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. In 2004 they moved back to Colorado where Tara worked on many development projects for a local developer, which included a project in Maui. In 2011 she obtained her real estate license and moved to Maui, HI with her family. She continued to sell real estate until her passing. A celebration of Tara's life will held be at Rocky Mountain Christian Church, 5860 Majestic St., Frederick, CO on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am. Reception will follow at Milavec Reservoir Outdoor Pavilion. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Tara's name has been setup for the benefit of her son's college education. Donations can be made at the service or mailed directly to the: Tara M. Garcia Memorial Fund First Western Trust Bank 1155 Canyon Blvd., Suite 300 Boulder, CO 80302
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 10, 2019