Ted Rehage, 82, of Longmont, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 9, 2019 at Longmont United Hospital. Ted was born in Cincinnati, OH on May 2, 1937 to Anthony and Marcella (Muckerheide) Rehage. He graduated from Elder High School in 1955. Ted obtained an Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Dayton in 1960. He immediately went to work for IBM in Owego, NY and transferred to Boulder in 1966 where he continued working until his retirement in 1990. In addition to numerous patents he obtained while working at IBM, he also worked on the Gemini project with NASA. Ted met the love of his life, Marilyn Sue Smith, in 1955 and they were married on January 24, 1959. In addition to his wife, survivors are his children David Rehage (Joyce), Amy Anderson (Bruce Watkins), and seven grandchildren, Brittany and Hailey Rehage; Noah, Max, Blaise, and Gabriela Mallindine; Rylee Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Upon his arrival in heaven, Ted was greeted by his parents, his brother Tom, a sister Dell and a daughter, Julie (Rehage) Mallindine. One of the highlights of his retirement was the summers he and Sue spent traveling in their RV and discovering the United States including Alaska and Canada through the eyes of three of his grandchildren. They would leave a day or two after school was out and wouldn't return until a day or two before school started. In addition, Ted and Sue traveled to various countries throughout the world with the highlight being a three week safari to Tanzania. He was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking, camping, cross-country skiing, backpacking, fishing, and canoeing. Ted was also one of the biggest cheerleaders at his grandchildren's sporting events. Truly a life well lived. Service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 10am on Tuesday July 9th. Address is 3791 Pike Rd., Longmont, CO. Luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and/or the . Ted was not a suit and tie kind of guy so the family requests casual attire be worn to the service. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 30, 2019