Terrence Townsend

Terrence "Terry" Ronald Townsend, 84, of Longmont, died August 5, 2020 at his home in the presence of his family. Terry was born September 13, 1935 in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Edith Sylvia (Salberg) and Guy Vernon Townsend. Following his high school graduation, he served in the United States Navy. On October 15, 1955, he married Ferrol Lea Brenneman in Denver, Colorado. Terry was working for Consolidated Freightways in Denver, Colorado when he was presented with the opportunity to be an Assistant Terminal Manager in York, Pennsylvania. He took that job in York, Pennsylvania and assumed the role of Terminal Manager. York, Pennsylvania was Consolidated Freightways' largest and busiest terminal. In 1969, he was promoted as the youngest Division Manager in Consolidated Freightways' history and the family moved to Utica, Michigan. Terry and his family lived in Millington, New Jersey from 1972 until 1985 then moved to Longmont, Colorado in 1985 where he worked for Longmont Foods running their transportation division. Terry enjoyed playing golf, boating, pheasant hunting with his brother Travis, RV camping, and supporting his sons and grandsons during their time in scouting (5 Eagle Scouts). Most importantly, Terry enjoyed the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also a member of the Top of the Rockies Corvette Association. Surviving are his sons Brian (Yvonne) Townsend of Larkspur, CO, Craig (Kathleen) Townsend of Broomfield, CO and Dirk Townsend of Longmont, CO; his daughter Beth (Justin) Buman of Johnstown, CO and his brother Travis (Janine) Townsend of Broomfield, CO. He is further survived by seven grandchildren: Christopher (Casie), Dillon, Terrence Alexander, Noah, Garrett, Austin, and Jordan and his great-grandchildren Leslie, Dakota, and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Ferrol. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Monday, August 10 at Howe Mortuary in Longmont. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, August 11 at 10:00 am, also at Howe Mortuary. Burial will follow at Foothills Gardens of Memory. Please share your thoughts, memories and condolences at www.howemortuary.com

