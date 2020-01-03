|
Terri (Teresa) Louise Barr, 71, of Frederick, CO passed away at St. Anthony North Health Campus, Westminster, CO, on December 21, 2019 with her dear son Jason Niccum by her side. She was born on September 29, 1948, in Neodesha, Kansas, the daughter of Harry and Margaret (Phannes) Niccum. As a teenager, she moved with her parents and siblings to Carpinteria, CA where she attended high school and met her first husband, David Mendoza. In 1973, she moved back to the Kansas City area with her family. In the '80s, she met and married Terry W. Barr and they lived in the general Kansas City area until Terry's job transferred them to Longmont, CO in the early'90s where Terri quickly fell in love with the state and realized that Colorado was her forever home. While in Longmont, they started a crafting business, T N T (Terri & Terry) Crafts. Terri used acrylic paints and painted many of the wood crafts that Mr. Terry built, as well as her own unique paintings. Terri was very creative. She sewed clothing and stuffed animals, made jewelry, painted beautiful floral art on fired ceramics, made dried floral arrangements, and enjoyed many other creative endeavors. A devoted Catholic, Terri became a lay minister with her church in the Kansas City area, sang in the church choir in Longmont, and attended mass regularly both in Kansas City and Colorado. A deeply loving mother to her two children, Rita and Jason, and her two "grand dogs" Buddy and Tachi, Terri was a woman who lived by her faith and taught her children to always do their best in everything they do. She was preceded in death by her parents and former husband David Mendoza. Survivors include her ex-husband, Terry W. Barr of Mt. Pleasant, IA; her daughter, Rita (Mendoza-) Smith and husband James of Cary, NC; son Jason Niccum of Ft. Lupton, CO; her sister, Jackie Yantis and husband George of Olathe, KS; and her brother John Niccum and wife Doris of Princeton, KS. Vigil will be held 5:00 p.m. Tues., January 7th at Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Chapel, Longmont. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Wed., January 8th at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church, Longmont. Terri will be laid to rest in the Foothills Gardens of Memory, Longmont, following Mass. Reception to follow at her home. Terri requested in her will that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to . If you choose to donate, call 800-822-6344 and tell them you're donating in memory of Terri Barr.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 3, 2020