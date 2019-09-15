|
Terry Everett Edwards, of Boulder, beloved husband to Pamela, brother to Clark Edwards, Letcher, South Dakota, father to Thomas Edwards of Brighton, and Lisa Atkins of Erie, grandfather to Ariella Phillips and Aliyah Atkins, passed away gently but suddenly from this life on August 22nd 2019, at the age of 83, after a short time in the hospital. Terry was an enthusiastic and natural teacher. And, with kindness and love, always made time for close relationships with their two children throughout their lives, and shared with them a vast and exciting knowledge of music and machines. His absence leaves an immense sorrow in the hearts of his family and friends. Terry was born in South Dakota on August 13, 1936, and moved to Lincoln, Nebraska as a teenager where he attended Northeast High School. There, he was known as the "airport kid" and drove a beloved blue 1937 Ford pickup with the gun rack above the rear window. In his senior year of high school, he visited Boulder, Colorado and left determined to make it his home. After high school, He began A&P school at Union airport in Lincoln. After completing Airframe & Powerplant school, he then went to work for Mississippi Valley Helicopter and traveled quite extensively. In California, he flew their helicopters back and forth to the oil rigs along the coast. He loved those choppers! He moved to Tucson, Arizona and worked for Ryan Aviation doing crop dusting and maintaining the helicopters. There, he met Pamela in 1966. 15 years after his initial visit to Boulder, he finally realized that dream. He proposed to Pam and moved them to Boulder. Terry became one of the three original team members who opened AWA, Arnot Warren Aviation at Boulder Municipal Airport. Terry was Chief of Maintenance. AWA built and operated from the large building on the premises which now houses the main terminal. Terry made Boulder his family's home for the next 53 years. Upon arrival to Boulder, Terry, with strong credentials and many youthful aerial experiences, broadened his skills and was quickly embraced by the light aircraft community. During his active career of over fifty years, he was known as a generous friend, club and aircraft activities benefactor, expert consultant, and above all, highly credentialed and very well-known mechanic and inspector. An expert and true icon in his field. He served as Chief of Maintenance for airplanes and helicopters for both Public Service Company and then USWest where he finally ended his corporate career. During this time he also became Director of Maintenance for Mountain Bell following a tragic fatal accident of a good friend, Keny Moe. At the time, it was believed that the probable cause of the accident was poor maintenance. Terry changed the maintenance standards of Mountain Bell and later the maintenance of all the Bell Company's aviation departments. The Falcon Company asked Terry to join their Board of Advisors, which he did for a number of years. After ending his "desk job" in the early '90s, he opened his own consulting business called AvTemps. There are many lives in this world, each with its own special meaning. Terry left behind a string of airplanes that needed his help and owners that were thankful for all his help. He finally retired on Thursday, August 22nd, 2019. Not necessarily known as a risk-taker, Terry cheated death on more than one occasion. His very first solo flight, at the age of 18, could have been his last when a plane below him turned right into his cockpit, leaving him to land with nothing but trim and elevator controls. As a lover of all machines, once during a boat race, he flipped over and the engine ingested water. He said it stopped with a loud "thunk!" He walked, or swam, away, uninjured. Although known for his level-headedness, and careful, detailed way of working with machines in a safe way, never let it be said that he did not have great confidence. In 1979 a friend had assembled a program around the XQM- 93A, a turbine powered Schweizer 2-32 sailplane. It was stationed at Buckley Air Force Base. During the engine run check, the tower asked Terry if he was planning to fly. Until that moment, he had not been planning to. But, he told the tower "sure" and off he went around the pattern of Buckley, no training or even a briefing on flying the airplane. He had great confidence in his ability to fly and it showed. As a husband, he is remembered as a constant rock of love, security, and patience. He loved quietly and steadfastly with tender care, and unwavering devotion. As a father, he is remembered for the humorous smiles and the twinkle in his eye as he taught and suggested ways to accomplish any given task, no matter its impossibility, with constant fatherly guidance. He was Santa Claus in the hearts of his children. Not because of the gifts he gave, but because of the radiant, ever-present joy he utterly embodied, and the deep, pure heart of generosity to all who knew him. As a brother, he was looked up to and admired. As a friend, he is remembered as a man of integrity and excellence. He knew how to treat other people, and how to be passionate with what you love. A truly unforgettable man. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 22nd, at Journeys Aviation Hangar at the Boulder Municipal Airport from 12 to 3 pm. Lunch will be provided. All are welcome. Information available at Crist Mortuary, dignitymemorial.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 15, 2019