Born June 26th 1932 in Denver, CO he grew up in the Denver area and joined the USAF -Colorado Air National Guard retiring a Master Sergeant with 33 years of service as an honored and decorated Military Veteran including receiving the Bronze Star. He resided in Fort Lupton, CO with his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, along with many friends and extended family. Bill was involved in the community as a Mason, Eastern Star Worthy Patron, with National Grange and a Rinn Church Trustee. He is preceded in death by his wife Beatrice of 59 years. He is survived by his son Robert Van Deest (Genni) of Longmont, CO, daughter Kathleen Tow of Gillette, WY and five grandchildren and eight great grand children. Services were held at the Rinn United Methodist Church, interment with honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 4, 2019
