|
|
Thomas L. Dueber, 72 of Longmont, passed away September 25, 2019. Tom was born December 13, 1946 in St. Paul, MN to Leonard and Margaret (Gangl) Dueber. He grew up in St. Paul and graduated from St. Agnes High School in 1964. Tom received his bachelor's degree from St. John's University and then attended The University of Notre Dame where he earned his law degree in 1971. On August 22, 1970, Tom married Margaret "Peggy" Hohn in Burnsville, MN. He worked as a clerk for the Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court for a short time and as an attorney at Peavey in Minneapolis. In 1984 Tom and his family moved to Longmont, Colorado where he was an accomplished attorney for ConAgra until his retirement in 2001. Tom was an active member of the Longmont community, serving as president of Rotary, president of Habitat for Humanity, and was instrumental in starting the Longmont Shop With a Cop program through the Breakfast Optimists Club. He was a respected Football Referee and served on several City of Longmont boards and the Longmont Community Foundation. Tom enjoyed helping others and loved to travel. He is preceded in death by his parents. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Peggy Dueber, and their children; Tom Dueber, Jr. and Katie (Tate) Nunley, two grandchildren; Allison and Sarah, and two brothers, Bob (Kay) Dueber and Jim (Sharon) Dueber. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 3 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry St. Longmont, CO 80501. Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 4 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to The Dueber Family Fund through Venmo username: tdueber46 to help continue Tom's charitable work. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 29, 2019