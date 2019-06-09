|
Thomas E. Meylor "Tom" of Longmont, Colorado, passed away Monday, June 3. He was born in Storm Lake, Iowa, on January 4, 1925 to Edward and Amanda (Berendes) Meylor and grew up on farms around Marcus, Iowa. He served in World War II and was awarded two Purple Hearts. Tom is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Eileen; brother, Jerry Meylor of Marcus, Iowa; and sister, Bernadette Eagle of Massapequa, New York. He is survived by his wife, Donice; his children, Elizabeth Meylor of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dominic Meylor MD of Boulder, Colorado, Priscilla (Jon) Nelson of Corvallis, Oregon, Joe Meylor of Alameda, California, and Susan (Steve) Strawbridge of Longmont, Colorado; grandchildren, Sam, Katie, and Caleb Nelson, Martha and Sam Strawbridge, and Max Meylor; step-grandchildren, Sami and Ben Alemania; special friends, Shanta and Howard Wayne and children, Madison and Christopher of Florida; brothers, Stanley (Loretta) of Citrus Heights, California, and Daniel Meylor of Westminster, California. Visitation to be held Tuesday, June 11, 4-6 PM, with Rosary to follow, at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, Longmont, Colorado. Mass to be held Wednesday, June 12, 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Longmont, Colorado. Burial to be held Wednesday, June 12, 1:00 PM at Mountain View Cemetery, Longmont, Colorado. Memorial donations may be made to St. John's Catholic Church Food Bank or Sisters of St. Joseph of Kansas, Concordia, Kansas. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com for full obituary and to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 9, 2019