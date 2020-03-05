Home

Tom Terbovich

Tom Terbovich Obituary
Tom Terbovich, 68, passed away at his home in Omaha, Nebraska, March 3, 2020. He was born February 24, 1952 in Kansas City, Kansas, a son of the late Sam R. and Helen Terbovich. Tom was preceded in death by his brother Donald Bennett. His survivors include Jalae; children Jennifer Faye Louise Zeitler, Ricky Tom Terbovich, Veronica Jo Bonilla and Rachel Diane Terbovich; 19 grandchildren; his sisters Sharon Lorraine Halac and Shirley Ruth Smith; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, March 6th, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel - Omaha, NE. Funeral Service Saturday, March 7th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church - Omaha. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials requested to St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 5, 2020
