Edward Clem Rademacher passed away peacefully with his family at his side on July 1, 2019 in Longmont, Colorado. Ed was born on February 27, 1932 at home in Rural Longmont to Theodore J. Rademacher, Sr. and Elizabeth H. (Kreifels).Ed spent his childhood years helping his father on the family farm in Mead. Ed attended a one-room schoolhouse for many years. He went to St. John's Catholic School for his 6th Grade where he met his future wife, Magdalen Seewald. Ed completed his high school education at Mead where he excelled in football and was a member of the six-man team that won a State Championship. He went to the Colorado Agricultural College (now CSU) prior to volunteering in the Navy (1950-1954) and was a Korean War Veteran. Ed married the love of his life, Magdalen (Maggie) Seewald in 1952, in Denver, Colorado. Following his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, Ed and Maggie returned to farming in the Mead area. Ed was a dedicated farmer and won High Ten GW Sugar Beet Awards. His children and grandchildren were in awe of his speed and ability to start irrigation tubes with a one hand, one pump action. After retiring from farming, Ed and Maggie toured the country in their fifth-wheel trailer for many years before settling roots by spending summers at their Allenspark cabin, winters in Brownsville, Texas while also maintaining their Longmont home. Ed was an honorable man, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a true friend, and a humble man who would always lend a helping hand. Ed is survived by his wife, Magdalen and their children: Susan (Marty) Pond, Bruce (Judy), Janine (Scott) Fabian, Lisa (Ken) Kage, and Kenneth (Kathy), 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. As well as his siblings, Rosemary (Keith) Ames, Josephine Warren, Helen Wadle, Ted. Jr., Robert (Janice), and sister-in-law, Joan Rademacher. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theo, Sr. and Elizabeth Rademacher, two sets of twin great-children, brother Louis, and sisters Teresa (Applehans), and Rita (Regnier). Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, with viewing before at Ahlberg, 326 Terry St., Longmont. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Church, 3791 Pike Road in Longmont. Visit www.ahlberguneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 4, 2019