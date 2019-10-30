|
|
Ronald T. Mackey, 74, of Longmont passed away October 25, 2019 at Willowbrook Place in Littleton, CO. He was born March 20, 1945 in Henderson, Kentucky to John S. and Bernice J. (Walker) Mackey. Ron graduated from Henderson County High School and earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in geology from the University of Kentucky in Lexington. On June 3, 1966 he married Linda Davis in Evansville, Indiana. They moved to Colorado in 1974 and to Longmont in 1982. Ron had a long career as a geologist in the oil and gas industry, operating Mackey Oil Company for many years, and over the last 30 years Venture Resources. He was a 'good' oil finder. He was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association and Rocky Mountain Christian Church in Longmont. Ron decided to be a pilot as a young man watching planes fly over the family farm in Kentucky. He was an instrument rated pilot flying a twin Cessna aircraft. He also enjoyed scuba diving, golfing and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Allen Ray Mackey and sister Martha Jean Hope. Ron is survived by his wife Linda; three children Greg Mackey and wife Dr. Deborah Mackey, Brian Mackey and wife Allison and April Mackey Iliff and husband Jeff; and seven grandchildren Jessica, Reanna, Garrett, Cooper, Davis, Joshua and Emma. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, followed by a funeral service at 10:30 Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Interment at Ryssby Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to . Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 30, 2019