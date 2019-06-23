|
Vaughn Long, 74, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He had been a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Colorado. He was born on September 17, 1944 in Salina, Kansas, the son of Harry M. Long and Winifred I. Scott. Vaughn attended schools in Longmont, Colorado and was a 1962 graduate of Longmont High School. He also attended Northeast Jr. College in Sterling, Colorado. He was a member of the United States National Guard and served from July 1965 to July 1971. His interests were fishing, hunting and golf. He is survived by one daughter, Lynn Howard and her husband Maurizio of Parker, Colorado; two brothers, Merrill Long and wife Teresa of Loveland, Colorado, Barry Long and wife Carol of Corona, California; one grandson, Maurizio and one granddaughter, Maya Howard; three nephews, Joel, Vance and Erik Long; and one niece, Taryn Long. He was preceded in death by his parents. There will be no services for Vaughn at his request.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 23, 2019