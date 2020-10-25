1/1
Vernon Hogsett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon M. Hogsett, born in Lamar, Ne., 4th of 8 children, who all preceded him in death. Married to Dorothy I. Hogsett for 53 yrs., who preceded him in death in 2001. Survived by 3 children: Gordon Hogsett - Belle Fourche, S.D., Ron Hogsett- Longmont, Co., Shirla Race- Red Feather Lakes, Co., 4 grandchildren, Wendy, Jamie, Dean, Matthew, several great grandchildren and extended family. Served in the Army during WWII, where he received a Bronze Star for the South Pacific, Philippine campaign. Moved to Longmont in 1959 where he worked, raised a family and lived for the next 61 yrs. Vern loved all things outdoors. Dad has gone fishing! Graveside service: Friday Oct. 30th at 1:00pm, Foothills Gardens Of Memory 14241 N. 107th St. Longmont, Co.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
I am deeply sorry for your loss.
Mike Dionigi
Cody Wyoming
Mike Dionigi
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved