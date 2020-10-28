Vernon Hogsett

Vernon M. Hogsett born in Lamar, Ne., 4th of 8 children, who all preceded him in death. Married to Dorothy I. Hogsett for 53yrs., who preceded him in death in 2001. Survived by 3 children: Gordon Hogsett-Belle Fourche, S.D., Ron Hogsett- Longmont, Co., Shirla Race- Red Feather Lakes, Co., 4 grandchildren, Wendy, Jamie, Dean, Matthew, several great grandchildren and extended family. Served in the Army during WWII, where he received a Bronze Star for the South Pacific, Philippine campaign. Moved to Longmont in 1959 where he worked, raised a family and lived forthe next 61 yrs. Vern loved all things outdoors. Dad has gone fishing! Graveside service: Friday Oct. 30th at 1:00pm, Foothills Gardens of Memory 14241 N. 107th St. Longmont, Co.

