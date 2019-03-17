|
Virginia "Ginger" Johns, 88, passed away February 13, 2019, at her home after a short battle with cancer. Herbert "Herb" Johns, 89, passed away March 14, 2019 at TRU Community Care Hospice Center. Ginger was born May 22, 1930 in Newton, Iowa to Milton and Rose (Smith) Schippers. She grew up in Newton and graduated from Newton High School. Herb was born October 22, 1929 in Buckingham, Iowa. He was raised by his mother Anna Raudabaugh Johns and his grandparents Joseph and Frances (Burr) Raudabaugh, graduating from Franklin High School, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Ginger and Herb attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where both earned a teaching certificate. There they met and fell in love. On August 18, 1951, they were married in Louisville, Kentucky, near where Herb was serving in the US Army Air Corps, 82nd Airborne. Herb served his country from 1951 to 1954. Following his honorable discharge, they lived in Cedar Falls, IA, until moving to Longmont, CO, in 1966. Herb served as an apprentice machinist at Maytag and John Deere in Iowa. After moving to Longmont, Herb taught shop for one year at Longmont High School. After working for several machine shops, Herb and Ginger opened, owned, and operated Herb Johns Tool, producing prototype designs for many major businesses. Herb provided the machinist expertise and Ginger provided administrative and moral support. Ginger also worked several years for St. Vrain Valley Schools as a Reading Specialist at Columbine Elementary and a librarian at Loma Linda Elementary. They both retired in 1991. Ginger and Herb attended Central Presbyterian Church and later were members at First United Methodist Church. Ginger was a member of Elizabeth Circle. Ginger was an avid bridge player getting together every two weeks with girlfriends for cards and fellowship for over 50 years. She was a voracious reader, logging over 7000 book titles she had read. Herb was active with Scouting and camping with the family. Herb grew up on a farm and kept the love of gardening, even growing 4 acres of cucumbers one summer. After retiring, Ginger and Herb were members of the Rocky Roos Bounder RV Club, where Ginger served as Vice President for several years. They enjoyed many trips to several locations, including Canada and Mexico. Through out their 67 years of marriage, they are remembered as a couple, always together and in love. They will be dearly missed by family and friends. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Marilyn Staley, Jacqueline Hanson, and Rebecca Wells. Herb was preceded by his mother, Anna Lammers, and brother, Neil Johns. They are survived by five children Curtis Johns, Creighton Johns and wife Laura, David Johns, Jan Reed and husband Tom, and Judy Thoman and husband Doug; five grandchildren, CJ Johns and wife Charity, Mary Alexa Johns, Jared Losh and wife Heather, Eric Losh and wife Julie, and Conner Jackson; three great grandchildren, Mike, Timothy, and Mikayla; and one brother Gary Schippers. Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM March 23, 2019 at Heart of Longmont a United Methodist Congregation, 350 11th Ave. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to the , , Longmont Meals on Wheels or TRU Community Care Hospice. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 17, 2019