Virginia Ann Batey, 83, passed away March 23, 2020 in Longmont, Colorado. She was born December 20, 1936 as the only child of Chester and Elsie Burch in San Luis Obispo, California where spent her childhood. She studied at the California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, where she received Bachelors of Arts in Elementary Education in 1959. After graduating, she taught elementary school for over 10 years in Orange County, California. She married her husband, Robert N. Batey in 1967 and dedicated her life to raising her two children, Robert and Jennifer. She enjoyed many activities including gardening, scrapbooking, traveling. When she lived in Port Orchard, Washington, she loved boating on the Puget Sound and watching the wildlife in the forest in her backyard. Robert and Virginia traveled extensively and loved to cruise to many places including: Alaska, the Caribbean and South America. She loved her many dogs dearly. Virginia is survived by her husband, Robert N. Batey of Longmont; her son, Robert T. Batey, his wife, Jennifer S. Pfingsten and their daughter, Alexandra P. Batey, all of Boulder, Colorado; and her daughter, Jennifer L. Batey of Tacoma, Washington.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 29, 2020