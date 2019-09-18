Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Stephen's Episcopal Church
1303 S Bross Ln
Longmont, CO 80501
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Douhit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Douhit

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Douhit Obituary
Virginia Douthit, was born May 19, 1929, in Fennimore, WI to Joseph and Anna Novinska. Her earthly journey ended on September 10, 2019, at Manor Care of Boulder. During her life Virginia earned her Master's degree and was a School Sister of St. Francis, from 1943-1973 where she taught elementary through college-aged students. She was predeceased by her husbands, Julius Monteiro in 1988, and Forrest "Woody" Douthit in 2007. She now continues her journey in eternity. A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1303 South Bross Lane, Longmont on Friday, September 20, at 10:00 a.m. PAX
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.