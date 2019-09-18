|
|
Virginia Douthit, was born May 19, 1929, in Fennimore, WI to Joseph and Anna Novinska. Her earthly journey ended on September 10, 2019, at Manor Care of Boulder. During her life Virginia earned her Master's degree and was a School Sister of St. Francis, from 1943-1973 where she taught elementary through college-aged students. She was predeceased by her husbands, Julius Monteiro in 1988, and Forrest "Woody" Douthit in 2007. She now continues her journey in eternity. A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1303 South Bross Lane, Longmont on Friday, September 20, at 10:00 a.m. PAX
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 18, 2019