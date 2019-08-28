|
Virginia M, Huffer, 85 of Longmont, passed away August 24, 2019. Virginia was born June 26, 1934 in Fairmont City, IL to the late Bert Beeler and Anna Coffman. She married Dwight Huffer on June 21, 1952 and moved to Longmont in 1965. She retired from the banking industry. Virginia was a member of Faith Point Baptist Church. She was a member of the writer's club and the Church Circles, and she enjoyed writing, photo albums and loved her pets. She is preceded in death by her mother and father along with four brothers, Elbert, Vernon, Melvin and Bob Beeler, and three sisters, Elda Hatcher, Evelyn Galli, and Doris Hoepfinger. Virginia is survived by her husband, Dwight, numerous nieces and nephews, and is also survived by her special adoptive daughter, Eunice Hartpence and family. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Humane Society in Virginias memory. Funeral Services will be held at 2pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Faith Point Baptist Church with Visitation 30 Minutes prior to service time. Interment will take place in Clear Springs Cemetery, Hillsboro, IL on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 28, 2019