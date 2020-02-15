|
Virginia 'Ginger' Johnson, 82, passed away February 12, 2020 at the Atria Longmont. She was born March 18, 1937 in Alamosa, Colorado to Charles and Allegra (Essman) Dynes. Ginger graduated from Alamosa High School in 1955. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from Colorado State College (now UNC) graduating in 1959. Ginger married John E. Johnson on March 21, 1964 in Longmont and has resided here since. Ginger had a long career as an elementary school teacher, primarily teaching kindergarten and 2nd grade. She began her career in Torrance, CA and then moved to Longmont to teach at in Columbine Elementary, Spangler Elementary and finally at Rocky Mountain Elementary. She also did some long term substitute teaching, Ginger retired in 1995. She was a member of CENTRALongmont Presbyterian Church, the Red Hat Society and her bridge club. She enjoyed dancing with her husband, supporting her family, baby-sitting her grandchildren, and going to church. Ginger was responsible for the start of the Sunday School program at Central Presbyterian Church. She was also unwavering in her attendance at, and support for, John, Joe or Doug's games--whether they were playing or coaching. For her family and close friends, Ginger showed up without hesitation. She was a loyal friend and family member. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John on Feb. 12, 2010 and two brothers Vallard and Willard Dynes. Ginger is survived by two sons Joe Johnson and wife Melissa and Doug Johnson and wife Angie and seven grandchildren Zeke, Jayci, Jenna, Gabe, Caleb, Jordan and Carissa. Memorial services will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at CENTRALongmont Presbyterian Church. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions can be made to Rocky Mountain Elementary School. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 15, 2020