Virginia Rodriguez 89, passed away on Tuesday November 10, 2020 in Erie, CO. Virginia was born on March 12, 1931, in Walsenburg, CO, to Claudio Dominguez and Gertrude Samora. Virginia married Manuel Rodriguez. They lived in Erie, CO. Virginia worked for Puritan Bennet in Boulder, CO, for 30 yrs. Virginia had a strong Christian Faith. Virginia is survived by 4 daughters, Elaine Quesada (Henry), Lucy Martinez(Manuel), Margie Martinez (Jay), and Josie Quinonez. Virginia is survived by 2 sons, Rocky Martinez, and Barney Martinez, Virginia is survived by 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Virginia is preceded in death by one son Mike Martinez. There will be a visitation on Monday November 16, 2020, at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel from 4pm to 6pm. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 11am, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Erie, CO.

