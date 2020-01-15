|
Vivian Arlene Rempel, 93, passed away January 13, 2020 at the Atria at Longmont. She was born January 2, 1927 in Sutton, Nebraska to Jacob and Mae (Hultman) Serr. Vivian received a Bachelor's of Education degree from Kearney State Teacher's College in Kearney, Nebraska. She would go on to earn two Masters degrees. On March 19, 1949 she married George A. Rempel in Sutton, Nebraska. They moved to Longmont in 1957. Vivian had a 42 year career as a teacher. In Longmont she was a 1st grade teacher at Central Elementary School for many years. Later she taught at several different schools as a special learning disabilities teacher. She was a member of the Heart of Longmont church and Delta Kappa Gama. Vivian was an avid reader and a great cook. She enjoyed outside gardening and many trips to their mountain cabin with George and their family. Vivian is remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, son Mark and sister Arlis. Vivian is survived by son Warren Rempel and wife Rose Marie, daughter Marcene Rempel, two grandchildren Cynthia Erickson and husband Kevin and Kevin Rempel and wife Emily and three great grandchildren Wyatt, Everett and Scarlett. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions can be made to a . Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 15, 2020