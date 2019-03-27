Home

Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Howe Mortuary
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
3791 Pike Road
Longmont, CO
View Map
Vivian Evers died on March 20, 2019. She was married in her hometown of Leominster MA to Clarence J. "Cokey" Evers in 1946. Initially moving to Cheyenne WY, where Clarence was raised and their daughter Gina Kay was born. Vivian later moved to Southeastern CO to own and operate a Ford dealership with her husband.1963 brought the family to Longmont where Vivian and her husband built and operated CJ's Liquors in Del Camino until their retirement in 1983. She loved entertaining friends and relatives, the challenge of entrepreneurship, great food, and traveling. This loving, gracious lady will be missed by everyone she leaves behind. She is survived by daughter, Gina Hinnegan, grandson Chris Wilson, sister Jeanne Zephir, (Ed) and numerous much loved nieces and nephews. Donations may be sent to TLC Learning Center, care of Howe Mortuary. Visitation is on Thursday, March 28 from 3pm until 6pm at Howe Mortuary. Rosary, 6pm at the mortuary. The funeral mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 3791 Pike Road in Longmont, on Friday March 29 at 12 noon. Entombment at Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and read additional informative obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 27, 2019
