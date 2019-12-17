|
|
Walter Richard Corey, 80, died Friday, December 13 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born and raised in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY, and in the borough of Queens, to Polish immigrant parents. Walter attended St Stanislaus Kostka School, Brooklyn Technical High School and Brooklyn College. It was in Brooklyn where, on a dare, he met his future wife, Jeannine, with whom he would go on to share 59 years of marriage and four children. Their relationship was one of unmatched love, respect and a lifetime of fun. Together they lived in New Hyde Park, NY and in New Jersey while Walt began a long career in the early days of computers with the phone company, AT & T. A significant career accomplishment was his work on Poseiden, a vast communication project that laid cable under the Atlantic, a system that is still utilized. Walt followed his career to Colorado and worked for US West. In later years, he worked for Sybase Communications in Boulder. There he continued his meticulous approach to work and reputation for injecting silliness into everyday life. Walt loved people and made friends wherever he went. Being a target of a joke was the highest praise. As a youth, Walter often rode his bike over Kosciusko Bridge in New York, unknowingly preparing for 10 years participation in the 400 mile, weeklong Ride the Rockies bike tour, completing his first at age 56. Cycling became a passion that he shared with family, particularly his son Brian. As recently as 2018 he was still riding. Family was primary to Walter, and he reveled in each stage of his children and grandchildren's lives, always supportive during good times and bad. Carpentry learned from his father meant that many family homes have his mark in well-built decks, basements and laundry rooms. He was always there to lend a hand, to listen, to play, and to help make sense of the world. Loved my many, he is sadly missed. Walter was a lifelong practicing Catholic and active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Longmont, and the Knights of Columbus. Walter is survived by his wife, Jeannine, children Elaine (Paul Balaguer); Brian (Helen); Maureen (Tom O'Connor); and Sean (Heather); grandchildren Anna, Sarah, Jack, Brenna and Aileen; sister-in-law Lorraine Cheney; brother Thomas Corey of Florida; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Rosary will be held Wednesday, December 18, at 6:30 pm at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry St., Longmont. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, December 19 at noon at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 323 Collyer St, Longmont. Reception following in church hall. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Dec. 17, 2019