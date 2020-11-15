Walter V. Schwendemann, 93, of Longmont, Colorado passed away on November 5, 2020 at Alta Vita Assisted Living Facility, Longmont, Colorado. Walter was born on May 13, 1927 in De Graff, MN, the third of three sons of Alfred and Louise (Becker) Schwendemann. He attended De Graff Public School, De Graff, MN. On September 11, 1949, he married Irene Alice Heidemann in Benson, MN. He was a diary, livestock and crop farmer until 1972 when he became a machinist in Willmar, MN. He left Minnesota in October 1976 and settled in Longmont in 1977. He worked as a machinist in Niwot and Boulder until he retired in 1995. After retirement, he enjoyed working part-time at Dillard's Department Store for a period of time. Walter was a lifelong Lutheran and a member at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Longmont CO. Walter loved singing, fishing, gardening, playing cards and, in later years, computer games. He and Irene enjoyed traveling the United States and Japan. After retirement, they continued their travels with numerous cruises to the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, and Alaska. He is preceded in death by his wife and brothers. He is survived by his four children : Tim Alan Schwendemann, Appleton, MN; Dori Schwendemann Ann, Starbuck, MN; Kay Louise Owens, Montgomery, AL; and Wayne Charles Schwendemann, Aurora, CO. Grandchildren: Bridget (Mike) Doyle, Joshua (Caitlin) Owens, Jonathan Owens, and Travis (Mayte) Schwendemann. Great-Grandchildren: Charlie Doyle, Ray Doyle, Avery Owens and Lucas Owens. Private family services and burial has taken place at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, Longmont CO with interment at Mountain View Cemetery, Longmont, CO. Online guestbook available at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
