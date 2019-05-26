|
Wanda was born in La Crosse, Kansas on February 10, 1933, to parents Elmer and Isabel Wilson. She grew up on a farm north of Scott City, Kansas, and graduated from Scott City High School. In 1951, Wanda married Gene Marcy and had six children. She lived in Kansas, Idaho, Oregon, Nebraska, Missouri, and most recently California and Colorado during her long and diverse life. Wanda reconnected with and married her high school sweetheart Frank Novy on October 4, 2003. Preceding Wanda in death are her parents Elmer and Isabel, husbands Gene Marcy and Frank Novy, her brother Shelby Wilson (Maxine), and her daughter Teresa and son Jeff. She is survived by her sisters Virginia Viani (Jim) of Raytown, Missouri, and Ruth Snider (Don) of Joplin, Missouri, and her children Dr. Jennifer Scheidies (Mark) of Longmont, Colorado, Susan Marken (John) of Bend, Oregon, Linda Marcy (Rod Wiles) of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Steve Marcy (Katy) of Portland, Oregon, as well as 14 grandchildren and 15 1/2 great-grandchildren. Wanda was a dedicated mother and conscientious worker throughout her life. Besides raising her family, she has worked in dental offices and retail stores, maintained her beautiful homes and gardens, and was an accomplished seamstress and artist. She has traveled to Hawaii, Italy, Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands, among other places. She has treasured her church families in the various towns she has lived. Wanda has always been a caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind. A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church at Longs Peak and Alpine in Longmont on Saturday, June 1 st , at 11:00 AM. A light lunch will be provided after the services. In lieu of flowers for this service, please send flowers or a gift to a special mother in your life! Arrangements entrusted to Carroll-Lewellen Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 26, 2019