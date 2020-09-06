1/1
Warren Valencia
Dr. Warren H. Valencia, of Longmont, passed away at his home on September 1, 2020. He was 73 years old. Warren is preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Helen Valencia. Survived by his brother, Robert L. Valencia, of Grapevine, TX; sister Deborah Valencia, of Austin, TX; and niece Sarah Thurston and nephew Jordan Valencia. He was Board Certified in internal medicine and family practice for 47 years. The best of Longmont in 1999, Dr. Valencia said, "I just didn't feel like myself without a stethoscope strapped around my neck." He took Longmont's health very personally and gave his staff credit for his success. Visitation will take place 12pm until 3pm Monday, September 7th at Howe Mortuary. Cremation will follow. Inurnment will take place at Foothills Gardens of Memory at 11am Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 5, 2020
I am forever grateful to Warren. He saved my life. Six years ago, when I was showing signs of having bladder cancer, he directed me in the right direction. I am now over three years cancer free. We cried together. We laughed together. We embraced each other like brothers. I even told that I loved him, which I do! Forever in my heart! Thank you Warren, for being my friend. GOD BLESS YOU!!!
Terry Leonhart
Friend
