The Longmont Medical community mourns the loss of Dr. Warren Valencia who passed on September 1, 2020 of natural causes peacefully in his home. Dr. Valencia was raised in New York. He received his medical degree at Downstate College of Medicine in 1973. He fulfilled his Internship and Residency at SUNY in Buffalo. He was Board Certified and practiced Internal Medicine in Longmont from 1976 until he died. For the past forty plus years he delivered quality medical care to thousands of patients in the Longmont area. Patients were loyal to him regardless of the well-known, often extensive wait-times to be seen. They brought their books or perused one of the dozens of magazines in the office because they knew the wait would be worthwhile. Dr. Valencia would give them his undivided attention for as long as they needed. When he was honored with "best Doctor" in 1999 he humbly deferred his success to his staff. Ever the scholar Dr. Valencia spent the better part of his weekends reading medical journals and such. He was on the cutting edge of many now-common practices for treating hypertension and diabetes. His mind was sharp and his breadth of knowledge was vast. Dr. Valencia was well respected by his colleagues for his keen intellect and love of medicine.. Dr. Valencia leaves behind a large panel of patients, many in their 80's and 90's as a testament to his thoughtful, thorough and customized care. Many of them have been under his care for thirty or more years. His loyal staff and patients used words like 'caring', 'well-loved', 'respected' and 'stubborn' and 'a great doctor' to describe him. You could count on Dr. Valencia to tell you straight what he thought but people listened with respect. Dr. Valencia's life was dominated by his devotion to his medical practice. He treated his patients and staff like family. He would do anything for any of them. And what he gave to each of them and leaves behind was his time, his knowledge and his love. His Dr. Valencia's style of practicing medicine was truly old school and he will be deeply missed by many. Rest in peace Dr. Valencia.

