Waunita was born to Fay and Gladys Garner, February 8, 1928. As a young girl she lived through the hardships of the great depression. She grew up in Longmont, CO and finished High School where she met Arthur Van Thuyne. They married June 8th, 1945. They farmed together west of Berthoud. In 1950 she gave birth to a son, Mark, and in 1952, a daughter, Faye. They, in turn, provided her four grandchildren and four great-grandsons. She was active all her life in the Presbyterian and Methodist Church in Berthoud. She was a long time Sunday School teacher, and Womens Church groups. She was a Chapter Member of PEO. Waunita was the best at everything she did; cooking, homemaking, fishing, talking and taking care of her loved ones. Waunita lost the love of her life, Art, in 1998. She is survived by one sister, Wanda (Ed) Archer; son, Mark (Phyllis) Van Thuyne; daughter, Faye Lebsack; grandchildren, Julie, Rick, Abby and Lee; great grandsons, Matt, Bill, CJ, and Eli. Thanks to all who loved and cared for her. A Celebration of Life will be held at the McCreery House venue, 746 N. Washington Ave. in Loveland CO from 1pm until 4pm, October 10th, 2020. All are welcome. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences.

