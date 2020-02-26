|
B."Wayne" Phillips, 78, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children, February 22, 2020. He courageously battled glioblastoma (an aggressive brain cancer) for the last 9 months. He was born March 10, 1941 in Mountain View, Oklahoma the son of Buyrl and Elsie Phillips. Wayne served in the US Army before beginning a 30 year career for US West. In his retirement he had a second career spanning 30 years driving big trucks, which he called a hobby that paid. Wayne was united in marriage to Roylene McCormick September 22, 1961 in Rangely, CO. Wayne had many life passions including building and shooting black powder rifles (being an extra in The Mountain Man movie), boating on McIntosh Lake with exquisite views of Longs Peak, making furniture for family (tables, chairs, bassinets, toy boxes, and a hope chest), attending car and gun shows, acquiring a collection of guns and taking home numerous trophies with his prized 1948 Chevy truck, Clyde. But most of all, he cherished the time he spent with his family and cruising in his 50th Anniversary Corvette. He was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his wife, Roylene of 58 years; 3 children: Kim (Tim) Wells of Longmont, Gary of Broomfield, Kristi of Longmont; daughter-in-law, Tori Phillips of Erie; 4 grandchildren (Jared, David, Jade and Nash); his mother (Elsie) of Littleton, CO; 2 sisters, Joan (Ed) Wallace of Antlers, OK, Gaye (Glenn) Neal, of Littleton, CO. Funeral Services will be at 9:00 am on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Longmont, CO. Interment will be at 11:00am at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Center, TRU Community Care Hospice, or a cause of your choosing.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 26, 2020