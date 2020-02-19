|
W. Wayne Sailer was born on May 28, 1928 and passed away on February 15, 2020. Wayne married Shirley Schlichenmayer on June 18, 1950 and together they had 3 children, Gary (Judy), Gail (Bill), Geneal (John); with 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Shirley preceded Wayne in death. Wayne spent 21 years with his loving companion, Dorothy Johnson; her children are Michael (Shari) and Pam (Andy), with 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Wayne was also preceded in death by a sister, Marge, and a brother, Dean. Wayne is survived by a sister Vivian (Jake), and numerous nieces and nephews. Please visit Howemortuary.com for full obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 19, 2020