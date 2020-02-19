Home

Wayne Sailer

Wayne Sailer Obituary
W. Wayne Sailer was born on May 28, 1928 and passed away on February 15, 2020. Wayne married Shirley Schlichenmayer on June 18, 1950 and together they had 3 children, Gary (Judy), Gail (Bill), Geneal (John); with 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Shirley preceded Wayne in death. Wayne spent 21 years with his loving companion, Dorothy Johnson; her children are Michael (Shari) and Pam (Andy), with 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Wayne was also preceded in death by a sister, Marge, and a brother, Dean. Wayne is survived by a sister Vivian (Jake), and numerous nieces and nephews. Please visit Howemortuary.com for full obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 19, 2020
