|
|
Wayne Burdette Stone, a retired principal from St. Vrain Valley Schools, passed away August 1. He is survived by his wife Kayla (Sly); mother, Dessie, and sister Linda Stone of Rifle, Co; daughter Julia and her husband Michael; and grandchildren Brad and Kyla; nieces and nephews. During his career he was also principal in the Roaring Fork (Basalt) and Gunnison Watershed School Districts. Fishing, golfing and traveling were among the many activities he enjoyed. Wayne had many friends and will be greatly missed. Private services will be held at a later date. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 11, 2019