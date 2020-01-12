Home

Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Wendell Tollefson Obituary
Wendell M. Tollefson, 92, of Longmont, Colorado died January 7, 2020. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Navy WWII in the South Pacific. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa. His graduate work was done at the University of Wisconsin and the University of Minnesota. He spent his entire career in education administration in Iowa and Minnesota. Wendell retired to Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents Wendell and Marian Tollefson, and his sister Mary. Wendell is survived by his loving wife Marsha of 72 years as well as a daughter Sandra (Paul), a son Terry (Maria), five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Wendell was a charter member of Faith Community Lutheran Church. A private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Salvation Army or Prayer Shawl Ministry at Faith Community Lutheran Church, Longmont, Colorado.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 12, 2020
