Wilbur " Bill" Raymond Smith, 86, of Firestone CO, went home to his heavenly Father on February 5, 2020. He was born in Bemidji, MN, on August 10, 1933. He was married to Patricia " Penny" Evelyne Nelson Smith on August 10, 1957 in Bach, MN; they were married for 62 1/2 years. Bill had a 39-year career in education as a teacher, counselor, and administrator in Minnesota, California, and Arizona including seven years on the Navajo Reservation. He could be found traveling the backroads to everywhere, explaining the history of each place as he traveled. His hobbies included model railroading, genealogy, hunting, fishing, and camping with a special love for northern Minnesota. He was a member of American Legion, Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, the United States Army, and the National Guard. Most important to Bill was his family and his faith. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Clara Smith, and baby sister Timothia. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Penny; his eight children, Cheryl Jenkinson; William (Beverly) Smith; Gregory (Juli) Smith; Mari (Charles) Harguth; Scott (Jane) Smith; Timothy Smith; Kari Smith; Mollie (Trevor) Harings; 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, in Longmont, Colorado, on February 11, 2020 at 11 AM with interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Wednesday, February 12. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 8, 2020